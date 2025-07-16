SoundHound AI, Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, and Peter Piper Pizza, the iconic pizza and family entertainment destination, announced a collaboration that allows guests to place phone orders for pick-up through a conversational voice AI agent. This new system understands natural speech and is trained on Peter Piper Pizza’s full menu – including handcrafted pizzas, wings, desserts, and family meal deals – making ordering faster, easier, and more efficient for both guests and staff.

Now live across all Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona and Albuquerque, NM, the new ordering platform ensures that every phone call is answered no matter how busy the restaurant is. The voice AI agent handles multiple calls simultaneously, freeing up in-store teams to focus on preparing food and delivering great hospitality.

“With families juggling busy schedules, convenience is key — but so is great food,” said Genaro Perez, Chief Marketing Officer at Peter Piper Pizza. “This new AI-powered voice ordering experience gives our guests a fast, reliable way to place orders over the phone just by speaking naturally. Whether it’s our made-from-scratch pizzas, bold-flavored wings, sweet treats or fan-favorite Piper deals, this innovation makes it easier than ever to get the food they love – without the wait.”

The launch comes just in time for summer, when Peter Piper’s new Cheddar Dippers and the Family Mix Deal are giving families even more reasons to call in and carry out. Beyond order-taking, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI can also answer questions about store hours, birthday party packages, allergen information and other frequently asked topics creating a seamless, helpful experience for guests.

“Peter Piper Pizza has implemented innovative AI agent technology that puts convenience and speed at the center of every guest interaction,” said James Hom, Chief Product Officer at SoundHound AI. “We’re proud to partner with them to bring a smarter, faster ordering experience to their customers.”

SoundHound powers thousands of locations with its industry-leading voice and conversational AI technology.