Peter Piper Pizza Taps Tanya Sparkman as New VP of Marketing

Peter Piper Pizza continues building out its senior leadership team with the appointment of new Vice President of Marketing Tanya Sparkman.

Sparkman most recently served as vice president of marketing at Black Angus Steakhouse, where she was responsible for overseeing all facets of marketing including advertising, R&D, online/interactive/digital, public relations and promotions. She also served on the leadership team providing strategic direction based on consumer insights.

At Peter Piper Pizza, Sparkman will oversee all aspects of marketing and brand strategy for the flagship concept along with to-go only Peter Piper Express and soon-to-debut fast-casual restaurant Peter Piper Pizzeria. Sparkman will work alongside senior leadership to further develop Peter Piper Pizza’s overall brand presence within the marketplace and support the brand’s continued growth and expansion.

“For nearly 50 years, Peter Piper Pizza has delivered made-from-scratch pizzas and provided the highest quality food and fun at a price affordable to all,” says CEC Entertainment CEO David McKillips. “With three distinct brand concepts, Tanya is joining the team at a pivotal point as Peter Piper Pizza continues executing its strategic growth initiatives for its corporate and franchised restaurants.”

Sparkman has also held key positions with several major brands, including Outback Steakhouse, The Cheesecake Factory and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. She has more than 20 years of restaurant and hospitality branding and marketing experience with a passion for the industry that will amplify Peter Piper’s brand growth trajectory.

“Peter Piper Pizza continues to perform and grow at impressive levels. Its half- century legacy of success, guest love and entry into new segments makes this an exciting time to join the brand,” says Sparkman. “I’m honored to be part of this leadership team as we build toward the next 50 years of serving families while accelerating the company’s growth.