Peterbrooke Chocolatier has been a part of the Jacksonville and Northeast Florida community for more than 40 years and as a way to say thank you to the generations that have grown up with it, Peterbrooke has brought back its most wildly popular summertime guest-favorite, Gelato July. For the tenth consecutive year, every guest who visits any Peterbrooke shop on a Wednesday in July can cool off from the summer heat with an absolutely FREE scoop of Peterbrooke’s handcrafted, premium, Italian-styled gelato. In the ten years since Gelato July’s inception, Peterbrooke estimates that it has given away nearly 107,000 free sample scoops of gelato.

Depending on the location, neighborhood Peterbrooke shops throughout Northeast Florida offer between six and 12 flavors of authentic gelato including strawberry, chocolate chunk, banana, caramel praline, Tahitian vanilla, chocolate decadence, mango, and others.

“Gelato July has become a tradition at Peterbrooke and something our shops and our guests look forward to every year,” said Francie Bey, Peterbrooke Chocolatier director of marketing. “Summer in and around Jacksonville and Northeast Florida wouldn’t be the same without it. Giving away a free sample scoop of gelato every Wednesday in July is just a small way for us to say thank you to our thousands of guests, families and friends that have made Peterbrooke a part of their lives for almost half a century.”

Gelato July scoops are available as a sample, but guests can also order medium and large portions of gelato in waffle cones, cups, and milkshakes (where available) and cap them off with a wide variety of toppings. All Peterbrooke’s gelato is certified OU Kosher as are many of the decadent chocolates.

“Just like with our chocolate, we’re pretty fanatical about hand making our authentic Peterbrooke gelato,” adds Bey. “Our shops feature dedicated gelato cases that showcase our rotating flavors, which can compete with anything you’d find in Naples, Florence, or even Rome. It really tastes amazing and we’re so happy to share it with everyone during Gelato July!”

For more than 40 years, Peterbrooke has drawn in crowds across the Southeast for its handmade chocolates rooted in European tradition with a generous dash of Americana. Since its inception in 1983, Peterbrooke has become famous for its unique take on specialties such as its signature chocolate covered popcorn, cookies, pretzels, marshmallows, potato chips, and strawberries that hand-dipped daily with Peterbrooke’s own proprietary blend of milk, dark and white chocolate. Peterbrooke’s traditional favorites such as decadent truffles, hand-made caramels and authentic Italian gelato are also featured in every shop. Supporting the neighborhood feel, Peterbrooke offers its own unique take on team-building classes, summer day camps for kids, private parties, catering, seasonal gift baskets, custom corporate gifts, and more.