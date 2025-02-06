TipHaus and Zaller Law Group, PC proudly announce that their collaborative petition, “No Tax on Tips and Overtime,” has already gathered 3,339 signatures in its push to improve the financial well-being of America’s tipped workers and overtime earners. This initiative advocates for eliminating federal taxes on tips and overtime pay, acknowledging the economic challenges hospitality employees who depend on these earnings face.

Rallying for Workers’ Tax Relief and President’s Promise

The hospitality industry employs over 15.5 million people, contributing $1.1 trillion in annual revenue to the U.S. economy. At the heart of this sector are the 2.2 million tipped workers—servers, bartenders, and others—whose livelihoods depend on tips. Yet, these earnings, along with overtime pay, are subject to federal taxation, reducing take-home pay and placing unnecessary financial burdens on some of America’s hardest workers.

The petition seeks to:

Raise Awareness: Shine a spotlight on the economic challenges faced by tipped and overtime workers.

Shine a spotlight on the economic challenges faced by tipped and overtime workers. Drive Engagement: Rally employees, employers, and the public to support this initiative.

Rally employees, employers, and the public to support this initiative. Foster Community: Unite the hospitality industry behind a cause that benefits workers and businesses alike.

Key Partners Driving Change

This initiative is a joint effort between:

TipHaus, a leader in tip management solutions for restaurants and hospitality businesses.

Zaller Law Group, PC, a California-based law firm with a focus in defending hospitality employers in employment matters.

“By working together, we hope to bring much-needed relief to tipped and overtime workers,” said Leif Magnuson, CEO of TipHaus. “This petition represents a critical step toward fairness and equity in the hospitality industry.”

How to Get Involved

The petition remains open for signatures. Employers, employees, and industry advocates can join the growing movement by signing and sharing the petition, which is available online at No Tax on Tips and Overtime.