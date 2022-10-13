Philly Pretzel Factory Becomes Sponsor of Philadelphia Eagles

Philly Pretzel Factory, the nation’s largest Philly-style pretzel brand, announces a partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles as a multi-year team sponsor starting the 2022-2023 season. The new partnership kicks off with the highly anticipated opening of a Philly Pretzel Factory location inside of Lincoln Financial Field as well as charity initiatives and new promotions for Eagles fans.

Officially open as of Monday, September 19 2022, the new Philly Pretzel Factory is located at Section 106 inside Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles fans can now indulge in their snack-favorite during home games and enjoy a limited menu, including Pretzel Twists that are baked on site that can be paired with cheese dip and your favorite Pepsi products.

“I have always been a huge Eagles fan, so when the opportunity to partner with our hometown team was presented, I knew it was a great fit,” says Dan DiZio, founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. “Being from Philadelphia I know two things; how much Philadelphians love pretzels, and how much they love the Eagles. We are excited to give fans the chance to eat their favorite pretzels while they watch the Eagles play at home and be considered the preferred pretzel of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Looking forward to the future of the partnership, starting as early as the 2023-2024 season, Philly Pretzel Factory has plans for a new promotion for Eagles fans, along with other charitable initiatives to grow the brand’s presence at Lincoln Financial Field and beyond.

“There are so many iconic elements that separate our city as one of the very best, and Philly Pretzel Factory is one of them,” says Brian Napoli, Vice President of Corporate Partnership, Philadelphia Eagles. “We are truly grateful for their partnership and are thrilled that Eagles fans will now be able to enjoy their Philly Pretzel Factory favorites at a dedicated location at Lincoln Financial Field. We are also thankful for their support of the Eagles Autism Foundation and our mission to improve the lives of those affected by autism.”

With over 145 franchised locations, both traditional and nontraditional, Philly Pretzel Factory is currently the largest Philly style pretzel franchise in the world and is continuing to grow its footprint across the country.