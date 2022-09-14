Philly Pretzel Factory Finds Company to Sell its Surplus Food

Philly Pretzel Factory today announces its nationwide partnership with Too Good To Go, the tech-for-good company powering the world’s #1 marketplace for surplus food. Select Philly Pretzel Factory locations in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, and more will now be selling their extra, unsold pretzels, hot dogs and dips to Too Good To Go app users at the end of each business day.

The Too Good To Go app, available for iOS in the Apple store or Google Play for Android, connects consumers with surplus from restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores and other eateries at the end of each business day to ensure delicious, unsold food doesn’t go to waste. Over 10,000 food businesses across 12 major U.S. cities are already using the platform.

If lucky users are able to get a hold of a Philly Pretzel Factory Surprise Bag—the contents of which will change day to day—they can expect a delicious mix of products for ⅓ the retail price. Consumers can simply download the free Too Good To Go app and search for their local Philly Pretzel Factory to see what’s available for pickup.

Philly Pretzel Factory’s motto is “Where Better Gets Made” and in that spirit is always looking to help improve the communities they are a part of, so partnering with Too Good To Go was a natural next step.

“Making our brand better is always our top goal, better for our franchisees, better for our community and better for our environment,” says Dan DiZio, founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. “This partnership with Too Good To Go seemed like an awesome fit, and gives our franchisees the opportunity to make a difference in the communities they serve and help reduce food waste.”

“We are excited to work with Philly Pretzel Factory to expand our ability to save more food by connecting our users with uneaten, extra products at their stores. By working together, we can help ensure delicious food doesn’t go to waste. That's a big win for business, customers, and our planet," says Tyler Simmons, U.S. Head ofKey Accounts at Too Good To Go.

Unfortunately, there is an abundance of food waste globally. In the U.S. alone, 40% of food is wasted each year. As a result, it’s necessary for multiple organizations to work together to minimize it—some companies save surplus at the production and farm level, food banks save bulk quantities of non-perishable goods and Too Good To Go saves consumer-sized quantities of food at the retail level, literally right before it would be discarded at the end of the day. The app also works hand-in-hand with hunger-relief organizations across the U.S., including Philabundance, ReThink Food, Greater Boston Food Bank, San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, Food Lifeline and Oregon Food Bank.

Available in 17 international markets including Paris, London, Copenhagen, Madrid and Amsterdam, Too Good To Go has quickly become the go-to for conscious consumers and businesses around the world, resulting in more than 60 million app downloads and over 149 million meals saved to date. Additionally, the app has built strong momentum in 12 major U.S. cities with over 2.5 million meals saved since October 2020.