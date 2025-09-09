The owners of Philly Pretzel Factory, the nation’s largest Philly-style pretzel franchise, have acquired Cone Guys, a Bristol, PA-based manufacturer best known for creating the original pretzel cone. The acquisition, finalized on August 8, 2025, underscores Philly Pretzel Factory’s continued strategy to diversify its product portfolio and expand into the dessert world.

Founded in 1994, Cone Guys pioneered the pretzel cone, a novelty product that has since become a staple in ice cream shops nationwide. Today, the company manufactures a range of gourmet cones, including sprinkle-coated, chocolate, and chocolate chip varieties, distributed through supermarkets, ice cream retailers, and third-party channels such as Amazon, Walmart, and Webstaurant. The pretzel cone now represents the majority of Cone Guys’ business, making this acquisition a natural fit for Philly Pretzel Factory.

Philly Pretzel Factory President Marty Ferrill brings a unique connection to the deal. He began his career in the food service industry working for Bassetts Ice Cream in Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market, the nation’s oldest operating ice cream company. “I remember trying one of the very first pretzel cones made about 30 years ago with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and thought, this is such a great combination,” Ferrill said.

“This acquisition represents a natural extension of our brand,” added Dan DiZio, CEO of Philly Pretzel Factory. “Cone Guys’ pretzel cone is a proven, high-quality product with strong consumer appeal. Bringing it under the Philly Pretzel Factory umbrella allows us to expand its reach and explore new growth opportunities in the frozen dessert category.”

Cone Guys was founded by Ian Cooper and later operated by longtime owner Mike Williamson, who helped scale its Bristol-based manufacturing operations. Under the new ownership, Cone Guys will continue to produce its products in Bristol, PA, with plans for new innovations and expanded branding in the months ahead.

With more than 170 locations nationwide, Philly Pretzel Factory has built its reputation on delivering iconic, simple snacks through a scalable franchise model. The addition of Cone Guys strengthens its manufacturing capabilities while opening doors to ice cream partnerships, retail expansion, and cross-promotional opportunities.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.