Philly Pretzel Factory to Give Away Free Pretzels

Philly Pretzel Factory, the nation’s largest Philly-style pretzel brand, is celebrating National Pretzel Day by giving away free pretzels to customers on April 26, 2023. For the 16th consecutive year, the franchised soft pretzel brand plans to give away more than 150,000 pretzels on National Pretzel Day as part of the longstanding tradition for its pretzel-loving fanbase.

Customers will receive one free pretzel, per guest, no purchase necessary at all participating Philly Pretzel Factory stores and Walmart locations (excluding transportation and entertainment venues). There will also be an added incentive to visit your local Philly Pretzel Factory on April 26. At participating locations, the first 100 VIPs to reserve their spot in advance, will receive a punch card for 1 free pretzel every day in May.

“National Pretzel Day is one of our favorite days of the year because we get to celebrate the food we love, and say thank you to our loyal customers,” says Dan DiZio, CEO and Co-Founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. “As a company that has been dedicated to making fresh and high-quality snacks for 25 years, we couldn’t have made it this far without their support.”

National Pretzel Day began in 1983 when U.S. congressman Robert S. Walker declared his favorite food was deserving of its own holiday. Years later, DiZio continued Walker's legacy through Philly Pretzel Factory, founded in 1998 by DiZio and his college buddy, Len Lehman. The brand has grown from a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood in Philadelphia to over 145 locations in 10 states across the United States.