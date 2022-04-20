Philly Pretzel Factory to Give Away Pretzels on April 26

Philly Pretzel Factory will give away free pretzels for all customers on National Pretzel Day, April 26. The franchised soft pretzel brand plans to give away more than 150,000 pretzels on National Pretzel Day as part of the longstanding tradition to celebrate their favorite day of the year.

Customers will receive one free pretzel, per guest, no purchase necessary at all Philly Pretzel Factory stores and Walmart locations (excluding transportation and entertainment venues); marking this the 15th year of the brand’s tradition of giving back to pretzel-loving customers.

“We love sharing our authentic, hot outta the oven soft pretzel with everyone for free,” says Dan DiZio, founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. “When we started this giveaway, we didn’t realize what a huge success it would be, it’s because of our loyal customers that we can succeed as a business and this is our way of saying thank you.”

National Pretzel Day began in 1983 when U.S. congressman Robert S. Walker declared his favorite food was deserving of its own holiday. Years later, DiZio has continued Walker's legacy through Philly Pretzel Factory, founded in 1998 by Dizio and his college buddy, Len Lehman. The brand has grown from a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood in Philadelphia to 160 locations in 13 states across the U.S.