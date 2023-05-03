Philly Pretzel Factory Honoring 25 Years on May 2 with $25K Contest

Philly Pretzel Factory is celebrating 25 years of salty pretzels and fanatical customer service on May 2. In honor of this momentous anniversary, Philly Pretzel Factory is thanking their customers with several promotions, including a contest where one lucky customer will win $25,000 for Philly Pretzel Factory’s 25th anniversary.

From May 2 to June 18, customers can stop by any Philly Pretzel Factory store* to receive a Scratch & Win Game card, and try to win $25,000 along with other great prizes. The name of the game is The Golden Rivet, and the rules are simple: Scratch and match three like symbols and win the prize shown.

There is a second chance to play online and win a PS5 or Pretzel Bucks when you scratch to reveal an online code. All prizes must be redeemed by July 31st.

Prizes for the winners include:

$25,000 Grand Prize

$1,000 Apple Gift Card

iPad Air

Apple Airpods

Apple Watch

Philly Pretzel Factory Swag

Free in-store menu items

Philly Pretzel Factory Pretzel Bucks

Philly Pretzel Factory will also be holding a 20-minute ceremony at the Mayfair store located at 7366 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 2 at 11AM where the City of Philadelphia will commemorate Philly Pretzel Factory on their 25th Anniversary.

“From the beginning, Philly Pretzel Factory has been committed to serving communities and bringing people together,” says Dan DiZio, CEO and co-founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. “Our loyal customers have made all of our success over the last 25 years possible, and we want to say thank you for being a part of the Philly Pretzel Factory family.”

Each pretzel, made from a mix of only the finest and freshest ingredients, is hand twisted to ensure quality and authenticity. Party trays come in a variety of options with customers being able to choose from rivets, mini pretzels, and mini dogs. Some of the dip choices include Cinnamon, Buttercream, Brownie Batter, Nacho Cheese – and a flavor-explosion of mustards including Yellow, Honey, Spicy Brown, and more.

A customer-first brand, Philly Pretzel Factory is always working to find new ways to reward its loyal customers. For example, the newly introduced Very Important Pretzel (VIP) Club is a free subscription-based platform that allows Philly Pretzel Factory and its customers to connect using text messages. VIPs receive exclusive deals, pop-up giveaway opportunities, menu updates, and more. Anyone can sign up to be a VIP online by visiting phillypretzelfactory.com.

With over 150 franchised locations, both traditional and nontraditional, Philly Pretzel Factory is currently the largest Philly-style pretzel franchise in the world and is continuing to grow its footprint across the country.