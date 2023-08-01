Philly Pretzel Factory Launches Pretzel Pizza

Philly Pretzel Factory announced the rollout of their new menu item, Pretzel Pizza. The new pizza option will be available at their Mayfair, PA location – 7366 Frankford Ave – and their Virginia Beach location – 965 Providence Square Shopping Center – with plans to roll out brand-wide. The new dough is made out of pretzel flour and is currently an available option for a plain cheese pizza and pepperoni pizza.

“The plan to roll out our Pretzel Pizza at all locations is a testament to our dedication in providing our customers with high quality products,” says Dan DiZio, Founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. “It further proves that innovation is the key to our continued growth and success.”