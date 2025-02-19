Philly Pretzel Factory, the nation’s largest Philly-style pretzel brand, announced a strategic partnership with veteran business leader Derek Lewis to bring its beloved soft pretzels to Central Florida. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the brand’s growth strategy and brings an authentic taste of Philadelphia to the Sunshine State.

Lewis, a former President within PepsiCo Beverages NA and current owner of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks franchise locations in Central Florida, will lead the development of multiple Philly Pretzel Factory stores throughout the Orlando area. Mr. Lewis will be the largest franchisee in the Southern Region of the United States. This partnership combines Lewis’s proven business acumen with his personal passion for Philadelphia’s iconic food culture.

Philly Pretzel Factory’s traditional store locations are set to roll out an expansive menu featuring their classic soft pretzels alongside fan favorites such as pretzel dogs, mini cheesesteak bites, spicy pretzel sausage, and more. This exciting expansion reinforces the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality, handcrafted snacks that have made Philly Pretzel Factory a fan favorite. Furthermore, the Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks locations opened by Lewis will proudly serve Philly Pretzel Factory’s nationally treasured soft pretzels, creating a true taste of Philadelphia throughout the marketplace.

“Soft pretzels are woven into Philadelphia’s cultural fabric, and I’ve craved their distinctive taste since childhood,” said Derek Lewis. “This partnership allows me to bring another authentic Philadelphia experience to Florida, complementing our successful Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks operations. We’re creating a complete Philadelphia food experience that delivers world-class taste and quality to our guests.”

The expansion comes at an opportune time as the soft pretzel market experiences sustained growth, driven by increasing demand for convenient, innovative snack options. Philly Pretzel Factory’s commitment to traditional recipes and fresh-baked quality has established it as a beloved brand that resonates across diverse consumer demographics.

“Derek Lewis’s track record of operational excellence and deep understanding of the food service industry makes him the ideal partner to expand our presence in Central Florida,” said Dan DiZio, CEO and Co-Founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. “His passion for Philadelphia’s food culture and proven success in the market will be instrumental in introducing our brand to new communities.”

“As the founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, I’m thrilled to kick off this authentic Philly collaboration by bringing Philly Pretzel Factory’s world-famous pretzels to our flagship Atlanta location on Marietta Street,” said Derrick Hayes. “Starting with our flagship store is just the beginning – this partnership represents our commitment to delivering genuine Philadelphia flavors to our guests. When you talk about Philly food culture, you’re talking about cheesesteaks and soft pretzels. Now our customers can experience both under one roof. Derek Lewis’s strategic thinking and passion for authentic Philly taste is taking our brands to new heights. Stay tuned – we’ve got big plans ahead!”

The first traditional locations under this partnership are set to open late this year, with potential non-traditional opportunities possibly arriving earlier. Each traditional location will feature Philly Pretzel Factory’s classic menu items of fresh-baked pretzels and innovative pretzel products.