Philly Pretzel Factory is bringing its signature soft pretzels to Florida with a new offering inside Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks at 441 E Mitchell Hammock Rd, launching Saturday, May 24. This is not a traditional stand-alone shop, but a unique collaboration that delivers a curated menu of Philly favorites to Central Florida.

The menu launch is the result of a strategic partnership between the two Philadelphia-rooted brands, led locally by franchise owner Derek Lewis, who represents both in the Central Florida market. The addition of Philly Pretzel Factory products enhances the guest experience at Big Dave’s and sets the foundation for broader expansion—both traditional and non-traditional formats are planned.

Following a successful joint opening in Atlanta, GA earlier this year, the Oviedo launch reflects the shared vision of Philly Pretzel Factory CEO and Co-Founder Dan DiZio and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Founder Derrick Hayes to bring authentic Philly flavors to new communities.

Lewis is driving local growth with plans to open four additional Philly Pretzel Factory locations across Orlando. This initial Florida entry introduces an iconic Philly staple to a new audience hungry for bold, nostalgic tastes.

“Bringing Philly Pretzel Factory to Orlando is all about delivering value and authenticity,” said Lewis. “As a fan of both brands and a lifelong lover of Philadelphia flavors, I’m excited to offer our guests the best of Philly in one place. This is just the beginning—our limited menu launch in Oviedo paves the way for more locations across Central Florida.”

Additional sites are slated to open later this year and into 2026, with franchise partners expanding across Winter Garden, Cape Coral, Satellite Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, and Fort Myers. With 10 locations in development, the brand is poised to make a major mark in Florida.