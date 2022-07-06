Philly's Best Adds Nashville Hot Chicken Cheesesteak

Philly’s Best, home of California’s most authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, is adding some heat to its summer menu with the launch of the new Nashville Hot Chicken Cheesesteak. A popular flavor profile in the South, the new Nashville Hot Chicken Cheesesteak delivers the same spicy kick that you can find at the best sandwich and chicken joints across Music City, USA. Now available at all Philly’s Best locations throughout California, this zesty and spicy twist on a traditional Philly Chicken Cheesesteak can also be added to our Neighborhood Salads or our delicious Cheesesteak Fries for those who like it hot and saucy.

“This summer as we celebrate our 30th anniversary of serving up California’s most authentic cheesesteaks, we’re taking our west coast guests on a little trip down south with the introduction of our new Nashville Hot Chicken Cheesesteak,” says Bob Levey, founder of Philly’s Best. “While always staying true to our East Coast roots, Philly’s Best is passionate about unveiling new and exciting flavors to our guests, and we know that even those most loyal to our award-winning cheesesteaks like to mix it up from time to time. We’re confident this new kickin’ chicken option is sure to become a fast favorite, especially among fans who love to load up their cheesesteaks and hoagies with our spicy pepper spread.”

Just in time for summer, this newest chicken cheesesteak is packing a sweet, savory, smokey heat with the fiery flavors of Nashville Hot. All Philly’s Best cheesesteaks are prepared to order on a seasoned flat-top grill featuring thinly sliced steak or chicken breast with melted white American cheese loaded into an authentic Amoroso’s roll brought in from the East Coast. The very first Philly’s Best was opened in Fountain Valley, Calif., in 1992 by Philly natives craving a taste of home. Thirty years – and 20 locations – later, the brand is well-known throughout California for its genuine Philly flavor and has long been hailed by Philadelphia transplants as the most authentic Philly Cheesesteak in the state.

In addition to in-restaurant dining, those craving the genuine East Coast taste of Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks can order for delivery from DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates