Philly's Best Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Month-Long Giveaways

Philly’s Best, home of California’s most authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in a big way with a monthlong social media campaign that’s sure to get fans’ mouths watering.

Successfully operating throughout California for three decades, and long considered the destination of choice by Philadelphia-area transplants when they’re craving a true taste of home, Philly’s Best invites admirers of all things meaty and cheesy to visit the brand’s Instagram page (@eatphillysbest) throughout March for instructions on how to win one of many gift cards up for grabs! In all, Philly’s Best will spread the brotherly love to 30 lucky fans, plus one grand prize winner will be randomly selected on March 24, which is National Cheesesteak Day, to receive free cheesesteaks for a year (a $600 value). Participation in the grand prize contest is easy. Followers will automatically be entered by tagging Philly’s Best in an Instagram story where they share their favorite way to order a cheesesteak or hoagie.

“What started out as a relentless craving for a taste of home turned into an incredibly rewarding journey, and I’m humbled as we celebrate 30 years of serving the most iconic Philly staple in all of its authentic glory to communities throughout California,” says Philly’s Best founder Bob Levey. “As we recognize in 2022 how far we have come, our monthlong anniversary celebration will center around our amazingly loyal guests who have fueled our success for the past three decades, our growing team of dedicated franchise partners and the award-winning cheesesteaks at the heart of our brand.”

The Philly’s Best story began when Philadelphia native Bob Levey was stationed in San Diego, California while serving in the Navy. Far from home and finding no place to satisfy his cheesesteak cravings, the dream of bringing his favorite Philly food to California was born. Along with his Philadelphian wife, Andrea, the couple opened their first Philly’s Best Cheesesteak and Hoagie Shop in Fountain Valley in 1992. Thirty years – and 21 locations – later, the brand is well-known throughout California for its genuine Philly flavor and restaurant atmosphere with just the right amount of “yo.”

All Philly’s Best cheesesteaks are prepared to order on a seasoned flat-top grill featuring thinly sliced steak or chicken breast with melted white American cheese loaded into an authentic Amoroso roll brought in from the East Coast. In addition to in-restaurant dining, those craving the genuine East Coast taste of Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks can order for delivery from DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates. Food orders can also be placed online at www.eatphillysbest.com or via the Philly’s Best mobile app for pickup.

The Philly’s Best anniversary social giveaways are not affiliated with Instagram. These Philly’s Best-sponsored giveaways include 30 gift cards valued at $30 and the grand prize of cheesesteaks for a year valued at $600. Gift cards will be awarded throughout the entire month of March. The grand prize contest will run from March 18 through March 23 at 11:59pm. One winner will be announced on National Cheesesteak Day, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Must be 18 years or older and a resident of California to enter. All winners will be generated randomly.