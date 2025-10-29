Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks (Philly’s Best), California’s go-to destination for authentic Philly cheesesteaks since 1992, proudly announces the launch of its newest menu item: The Cooper Classic Cheesesteak – a bold, crave-worthy cheesesteak made with Cooper Sharp cheese and served on an authentic Philly seeded roll, both sourced straight from Philadelphia.

Launching on October 31, the Cooper Classic Cheesesteak brings together the true taste of Philly with a premium edge. Known for its ultra-creamy melt and tangy bite, Cooper Sharp cheese elevates the classic cheesesteak experience, while the signature seeded roll delivers the crunch and taste locals in Philly know and love. To complement the launch, Philly’s Best is also introducing the Sharp Italian Hoagie, crafted with premium Italian meats and Cooper Sharp cheese on a seeded roll. Both items are now permanent additions to the menu, expanding Philly’s Best’s lineup with flavors that have become iconic in Philly’s modern food scene.

“Our mission has always been to bring the real Philly experience to the West Coast,” said Bob Levey, founder of Philly’s Best. “With the Cooper Classic, we’re doubling down on authenticity. From the sharp cheese to the seeded roll, this is as close as it gets without booking a flight to Philly.”

Over the years, cheesesteaks have evolved beyond their humble South Philly roots. While the classic steak-and-cheese combo remains iconic, new ingredients and regional influences continue to shape its future. Philly’s Best embraces that evolution but never forgets where it came from. The Cooper Classic is a perfect example, a nod to tradition with a modern Philly twist – rich, robust, and deeply authentic.

Philly’s Best has spent more than 30 years delivering the uncompromising flavors of Philadelphia to Southern California. The brand is known for its commitment to quality, using ingredients sourced directly from the Philadelphia region. From Amoroso rolls and proprietary pizza sauce recipes to fan-favorite items like Herr’s Chips, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer, and Tastykake treats. With the launch of the Cooper Classic Cheesesteak and the Sharp Italian Hoagie, Philly’s Best continues its tradition of offering guests the best of Philadelphia, one bite at a time.