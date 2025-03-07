Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks (Philly’s Best), the authentic cheesesteak and hoagie shop that’s been Serving It Wit Pride Since 1992, announces the launch of its new loyalty program – Real Philly Rewards. Designed in partnership with Toast, this strategic initiative makes every bite rewarding as guests earn points on every purchase, personalized perks and exclusive rewards both in-store and online.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and that commitment has helped us grow into the beloved brand we are today,” said Bob Levey, co-founder of Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks. “This program is designed to build on the strong sense of community we’ve created, adding even more value to every visit. We’re excited to continue growing and enhancing our offerings, ensuring we stay connected to our loyal guests while welcoming new ones into the Philly’s Best family.”

With Real Philly Rewards, guests earn 1 point for every $1 spent on eligible menu items. Once they accumulate 150 points, they score a free cheesesteak or hoagie, a delicious way to turn cravings into rewards. New members receive a 25-point sign-up bonus, and by completing their profile, Philly’s Best fans unlock even more perks – including a $5 birthday reward to celebrate their special day.

As a leader in restaurant technology, Toast makes earning and redeeming rewards effortless. Guests can track their points in real time and redeem rewards instantly, whether they’re ordering in-store or online. Toast’s innovative technology also provides insights that allow Philly’s Best to make data-driven decisions on which promotions it offers its guests based on their unique ordering habits and preferences.

Looking ahead, Philly’s Best plans to continue to build out its Real Philly Rewards program with new promotions, bonus point opportunities, and more exciting rewards to keep guests engaged and coming back for more. This launch marks another step in the company’s commitment to elevating the guest experience and sharing its truly authentic Philly flavors with even more fans.