Philly’s Best Steak Company, a trusted name in authentic Philadelphia cheesesteak meat, has been named the Preferred Philly Steak of the Philadelphia Phillies. This partnership brings a true Philly product to one of the most passionate fanbases in sports.

“As the preferred steak of the Philadelphia Phillies, we get to do what we’ve always done best—serve the real taste of Philly,” says Zafeiris Akranis, President of Philly’s Best Steak Co. “This partnership between our family business, the Philadelphia Phillies and Aramark is about delivering a cheesesteak that’s worthy of this city and built to match the passion and pride of its fans.”

Philly’s Best has been operating in the greater Philadelphia area for nearly three decades, providing the highest quality steak product to restaurants around the country, including some of the most well-known cheesesteak shops in the city. Every cut is hand-trimmed for better yield, better bite, and bold flavor, made to stand out on the grill and on the plate.

“This is about giving the best fans in baseball the best ballpark experience,” said Michael Harris, Phillies Vice President, Marketing & Government Affairs. “There is nothing like the atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park, and we are excited to amp up that energy level even more with the newest additions to our off-the-field lineup.”

With this deal, Philly’s Best will be served up at a variety of Aramark-operated concessions around Citizens Bank Park.

“We are dedicated to partnering with companies that share our commitment to culinary excellence, and Philly’s Best Steak exemplifies this standard,” said Kevin Tedesco, General Manager of Aramark Sports + Entertainment at Citizens Bank Park. “We are excited to welcome them to the ballpark and further enhance our lineup of standout offerings. We look forward to satisfying fans’ cravings for an authentic Philly cheesesteak experience on gameday.”

Like Philly itself, the company has an inherent tenacity and roll-your-sleeves-up attitude. This will be the first of several growth-oriented announcements this year for Philly’s Best.