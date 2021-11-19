Philly's Best Opens First Ghost Kitchen

Philly’s Best, home of California’s most authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, is excited to announce the opening of its very first ghost kitchen. The Northern California ghost kitchen in Oakland will operate out of Oakland Food Hall, making Philly’s Best’s authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, Hoagies, Cheesesteak Fries and other genuine Philly favorites even more accessible to Oakland-area locals. The ghost kitchen is operated by husband-and-wife team Bruce and Latrina Hopson – longtime Oakland-area residents and experienced restaurateurs who proudly brought the taste of “Real Deal Philly” to Northern California for the first time last year when they opened a Philly’s Best location near Oakland International Airport in the Hegenberger Gateway Retail Center.

“When we opened the first Philly’s Best sandwich shop in Northern California after the brand had experienced nearly three decades of success as Southern California’s most authentic Philly cheesesteak, we proudly assumed the responsibility of introducing the iconic taste of Philadelphia to our own community in Oakland,” says Latrina Hopson. “The amazing response we received from guests around the opening of our first location made it clear that we had to expand! We’re beyond excited to open our ghost kitchen to introduce Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks to even more Oakland residents, because everyone should have the chance to experience our award-winning cheesesteaks for themselves!”

Located at 2353 E. 12th St., Oakland Food Hall is revolutionizing the restaurant industry with ghost kitchens optimized for the delivery of a wide range of cuisines. Diners craving the genuine East Coast taste of Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks can order onsite from the ghost kitchen kiosk or for delivery from DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates. Food orders can also be placed online at www.eatphillysbest.com or via the Philly’s Best mobile app for pickup. The Philly’s Best ghost kitchen will offer the full menu of top sellers and Philly favorites. All Philly’s Best cheesesteaks are prepared to order on a seasoned flat-top grill featuring thinly sliced steak or chicken breast with melted American cheese loaded into an authentic Amoroso roll brought in from the East Coast.

“Bruce and Latrina continue to exceed our expectations with their successful opening of the very first Philly’s Best in Northern California, and we are extremely confident in their abilities to grow the brand and make Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks a household name in Oakland,” says Philly’s Best founder Bob Levey. “With our first ghost kitchen, we’re able to introduce the signature Philly’s Best experience to a ton of new guests so they can taste for themselves why our cheesesteaks have been the ‘worth the drive’ sandwich shop in California for almost 30 years.”

The Philly’s Best story began when Philadelphia native Bob Levey was stationed in San Diego, California while serving in the Navy. Far from home and finding no place to satisfy his cheesesteak cravings, the dream of bringing his favorite Philly food to California was born. Along with his Philadelphian wife, Andrea, the couple opened their first Philly’s Best Cheesesteak and Hoagie Shop in Fountain Valley in 1992. Since then, the brand has expanded throughout California and is the chosen destination by Philadelphia transplants when they’re craving a true taste of home.

The Philly’s Best ghost kitchen is located in the Oakland Food Hall at 2353 E 12th St., Oakland, Calif 94601. Orders may be placed for pickup or delivery between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.