Philly’s Best, the iconic Southland sandwich shop that’s been Satisfying Real Philly Food Cravings Since ’92, announced the upcoming opening of its newest location in Riverside, California, brought to life in collaboration with local restaurant owners, Mehul Dave and Smitha Chowdavarapu.

Known for serving its authentic cheesesteaks and hoagies, Philly’s Best is conveniently situated at 3434 Arlington Avenue, next to the Starbucks and across the street from the Tava Center.

“I only lived in Philadelphia for a few years, but the delicious taste of a true Philly cheesesteak – thinly sliced steak, gooey cheese and grilled onions, all stuffed into a soft hoagie roll – sticks with you forever,” said Dave. “Thanks to our Philadelphia-native founders, Bob and Andrea Levey, Southern California residents can enjoy our one-stop-shop for authentic Philly flavors, expanding well beyond cheesesteaks. I’m thrilled to introduce a new hotspot for lunch, dinner, a late-night snack, or whenever the craving strikes, to my community in Riverside.”

Dave has been a franchise partner with Philly’s Best since 2021 as the operator of the popular cheesesteak shop in San Clemente. Prior to his business venture with Philly’s Best, Dave gained valuable experience in the restaurant industry as an investor in several well-known QSR concepts throughout Southern California. For the past three years, his focus has been on operating his existing location and engaging with the community through supporting local events, businesses and community organizations with Philly’s Best. With plans to open more locations in the area, Dave looks forward to bringing the same level of operational excellence and community involvement to his new restaurant in Riverside.

“We’re thrilled to open our 20th sandwich shop in Southern California, growing alongside outstanding franchise partners like Mehul and Smitha who share our passion for bringing authentic East Coast flavors to the West Coast,” said Bob Levey, an East Coast transplant and the co-founder of Philly’s Best alongside his wife, Andrea. “Plus, Philly’s Best was voted the ‘Favorite Sandwich Shop’ in the Inland Empire, so we knew that we needed to bring another location to the area!”

Philly’s Best’s menu is comprised of various cheesesteaks, hoagies, burgers and salads. The fast-casual cheesesteak shop honors its commitment to authenticity by prioritizing high-quality ingredients sourced directly from the Philadelphia area including AmorosoÒ Rolls and proprietary sweet pepper and pizza sauce recipes. Guests can also enjoy other unique favorites from the City of Brotherly Love on the side such as Herr’sÒ Chips, Pennsylvania DutchÒ Birch Beer and sweet treats from TastyKakeÒ.

In addition to Riverside, Philly’s Best recently opened its first location in the West Hollywood area in the Melrose Arts District. As the brand continues to expand within California, Philly’s Best has initiated a nationwide franchising program and is looking to award franchise investment opportunities to qualified franchise partners throughout the United States, with a focus on development in Texas, Arizona, Nevada and throughout California.

Philly’s Best offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to bring authentic Philly flavors to their hometowns through its proven business approach, which has been developed and perfected to attract multi-unit owners and operators. This includes hands-on assistance from the founders themselves in real estate, marketing, operations and much more. Ideal franchisees should be business-minded professionals, have a passion for creating authentic dining experiences, be community-minded and align with the brand’s core values.