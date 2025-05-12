Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks (Philly’s Best), the West Coast’s original source for authentic Philly cheesesteaks and hoagies since 1992, is turning up the heat this summer with a crave-worthy limited-time menu that delivers bold Philly flavor with a sweet-and-spicy kick. Dropping May 23, the new Hot Honey Menu headlines the brand’s “Cluckin’ Good Chicken” summer promotion.

These three mouthwatering newcomers serve up the ultimate sweet-heat combo, built on the same premium ingredients and no-compromise East Coast authenticity that Philly’s Best has been known for since day one.

Hot Honey Chicken Cheesesteak: Thinly sliced chicken breast with melted white American cheese drizzled with hot honey and served on a genuine Amoroso Roll with shredded lettuce and zesty pickles.

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich: This new specialty sandwich features crispy chicken tenders tossed in hot honey served on a warm Amoroso kaiser roll with mayo, shredded lettuce and zesty pickles.

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Salad: A new addition to their neighborhood salads lineup, this salad features tender chicken bites tossed in hot honey served on a bed of fresh lettuce with tomatoes and a drizzle of ranch dressing.

“At Philly’s Best, we’re always finding new ways to bring trending, vibrant, craveable flavors to our loyal guests—without ever compromising what makes us, us,” said Bob Levey, co-founder of Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks. “This new hot honey lineup adds a little extra kick, but it’s still rooted in the same quality and authentic ingredients that we’ve been serving up since day one. It’s sweet, it’s spicy, and it still tastes like 100% real Philly flavor.”

Beyond these hot new additions, Philly’s Best is known for serving its authentic cheesesteaks and hoagies, honoring its commitment to authenticity by prioritizing high-quality ingredients sourced directly from the Philadelphia area including Amoroso® Rolls and proprietary sweet pepper and pizza sauce recipes. In addition to serving up fresh cheesesteaks and hoagies daily, the brand also offers guests the chance to enjoy other unique favorites from the City of Brotherly Love such as Herr’s® Chips, Pennsylvania Dutch® Birch Beer, and sweet treats from TastyKake®.

The Hot Honey Menu is only here for a limited time, so don’t miss your chance to sink your teeth into something cluckin’ good. Get it before it flies the coop!