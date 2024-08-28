Just in time for pumpkin spice season, Philz Coffee is going its own way with the introduction of two all-new, delectably different limited-time drinks, available now through Nov. 4, while supplies last.

The fall lineup introduces rich vanilla and date flavors with two new drinks:

Vanilla Date Delight featuring Philtered Soul Cold Brew, Ghirardelli Vanilla Sauce, 1883 all natural Date Syrup and spices.

featuring Philtered Soul Cold Brew, Ghirardelli Vanilla Sauce, 1883 all natural Date Syrup and spices. Spiced Vanilla Soul featuring Philtered Soul Cold Brew, Ghirardelli Vanilla Sauce and Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend infused with house spices.

The new fall beverages follow the success of Philz Coffee’s most recent limited-time offering, Oatmeal Cookie Cold Brew, which was so popular with guests that it was permanently added to the menu this month.

“People don’t come to Philz for the ordinary. They come to Philz for one-of-a-kind, custom blends and creations. We wanted to incorporate a classic flavor with something bold like dates to create a unique drink experience for our guests,” said Philz Coffee Director of Menu Innovation and Product Development Eleni Kardaras Chalmers. “The nutty flavor of Philtered Soul combined with vanilla, date and spices in our fall drinks is a great example of Philz Coffee’s dedication to crafting deliciously balanced yet different takes on familiar flavors.”

Every drink at Philz Coffee is made using real ingredients and sustainably sourced green coffee beans roasted to perfection at Philz’ own roastery, customized with the guest’s choice of different milk options and sweetness levels. Guests can also enjoy a variety of other Featured Creation specialty drinks, including fan-favorite Mint Mojito, Honey Haze and Iced Coffee Rose.

Philz Coffee’s fall lineup is available at its 70-plus locations in California and Chicago.