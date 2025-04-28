Philz Coffee, the unofficial coffee of Silicon Valley, has become the latest restaurant to integrate App Clips into its digital ordering system, offering guests a streamlined way to order their favorite beverages and food for pickup.

Available on iPhone (running iOS 17 or later), the Philz Coffee App Clip enables guests to experience the personalized service of ordering without needing to download the app in full. Guests can use Apple Maps to quickly find a Philz location and use the Philz Coffee App Clip to seamlessly:

• Order their favorite drink ahead of their arrival to skip the line

• Access Philz Coffee’s menu of handcrafted beverages, including seasonal specialties such as new limited-time Nutty Caramel Nirvana and Caramel Cardamom Karma, currently available on the spring menu

• Pay using Apple Pay

• Save preferences for future visits

At select locations in San Francisco, Orange County, San Diego and Chicago, guests can also scan an App Clip code in-store to access the Philz Coffee App Clip to place an order on the spot and skip the line.

“In today’s digital-first world, we recognize that guests want quick, seamless experiences,” said Philz Coffee Chief Business Officer Andy Mai. “Our integration with App Clips aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the perfect cup of coffee and a welcoming experience with minimal friction.”

Whether ordered via App Clips, the Philz app, at PhilzCoffee.com or in-store, each drink is made to order using real ingredients and sustainably sourced green coffee beans roasted to perfection at Philz’s own roasting facility in Oakland, California.

Guests can also order food via App Clips, including new Egg Bites that offer a hearty breakfast in two savory varieties, Bacon & Cheese or Three Cheese.