Philz Coffee and optimist, podcaster and New York Times bestselling author Simon Sinek have come together to kick off the year with a new, limited-time Optimism Coffee, and the Cup of Optimism mug to go along with it, available starting today, while supplies last.

The partnership is rooted in a shared goal of helping people find their inner optimist, especially during the new year — a timely moment to reset and refresh.

“I love coffee and have been drinking Philz coffee every morning for quite a while, so I was excited to join forces with Philz,” said Simon Sinek, founder of The Optimism Company. “Philz’s mission aligns perfectly with our commitment to spread optimism. I wanted to do something that was fun and also remind people that it is important to do something inspiring, bright and optimistic every single day.”

Sinek visited Philz Coffee’s roasting plant in Oakland, California, and collaborated with Philz’s coffee sourcing, roasting and blending experts to craft his ideal blend, Optimism Coffee, featuring subtle notes of hazelnut, caramel and toasted pecan. To complement the coffee, Philz Coffee and Sinek also designed a 14-ounce Cup of Optimism mug — so anyone can enjoy a 14-ounce Cup of Optimism whenever they want it.

“We wanted to start the year on a high note in partnership with inspirational speaker Simon Sinek and share his positive outlook with the Philz community,” said Philz Coffee Vice President of Marketing Jessica Mitchell. “We couldn’t imagine a better partner to collaborate on this limited-edition blend, and we hope it delivers a dose of optimism with every sip.”

A 16-ounce bag of Optimism Coffee is available for $25, with the Cup of Optimism mug also priced at $25. Customers can purchase both for $45. Both items are available exclusively at philzcoffee.com.