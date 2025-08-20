Philz Coffee is ushering in fall with two featured drink creations, the all-new Caramel Banana Brew and the return of last year’s beloved Spiced Vanilla Soul. Both drinks can be enjoyed either hot or iced. Also launching this fall are seasonal treats from regional bakeries, including Danishes, Kouign Amanns, and Pumpkin Bread. Starting August 19, this seasonal menu will be offered for a limited time, and available while supplies last.

Caramel Banana Brew is new to the menu, made with Philz’s Mission Cold Brew (notes of milk chocolate, almond, and dried berry), almond milk, rich banana caramel sauce made with banana puree, and topped with a caramel swirl.

Spiced Vanilla Soul is a returning favorite, crafted with Philz's flagship Philtered Soul Cold Brew (notes of hazelnut, maple, and caramel), Ghirardelli vanilla sauce, spiced oat milk, and finished with a dash of cinnamon.

The Philz fall beverage menu is centered around warm, comforting flavors like spices and caramel, rather than traditional pumpkin. But pumpkin lovers need not fear, all locations will have a riff on the classic flavor, just for eating rather than sipping. New seasonal pastries, along with other bakery items, are always baked fresh and delivered daily by local bakery partners.

Pumpkin Bread, Pecan Pie Kouign Amanns, and Cinnamon Apple Danishes in Northern California stores

and in Northern California stores Seasonal Pumpkin Bread, Traditional Kouign Amanns, and Raspberry Danishes in Southern California stores

and in Southern California stores Seasonal Pumpkin Bread in Chicago stores

“Last fall’s limited-time beverages were incredibly popular with our customers, so much so that we’re bringing back the fan favorite Spiced Vanilla Soul,” said Jessica Mitchell, Philz Coffee Vice President of Marketing. “This year, we’re continuing to evolve and create our own unique take on fall flavors the Philz way, with new craveable items, premium ingredients, and customizable orders – always made one cup at a time.”

Every drink at Philz Coffee is individually made to order using Philz’s signature pour-over method, responsibly sourced green coffee beans, and real, clean-label ingredients. Beans are roasted to perfection at Philz’s roasting facility in Oakland, California. Beverages may be customized with the customer’s preference of sweetness level and milk option at no extra charge and are served by baristas who ensure each order is perfect.

Philz Coffee’s fall menu is now offered at all 75-plus locations in California and Chicago. It’s available in-store and to order ahead via the Philz app, PhilzCoffee.com, DoorDash or Uber Eats. To find a location, visit philzcoffee.com/locations.