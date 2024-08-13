Philz Coffee’s recent LTO, Oatmeal Cookie Cold Brew, will permanently join its menu after overwhelming popularity with guests.
The drink was one of Philz Coffee’s most successful launches in its 21-year history after its debut in April.
Philz Coffee’s recent LTO, Oatmeal Cookie Cold Brew, will permanently join its menu after overwhelming popularity with guests.
The drink was one of Philz Coffee’s most successful launches in its 21-year history after its debut in April.
Subscribe to A.M. Jolt
"*" indicates required fields