Piada Italian Street Food Adds Mac & Cheese and Cannoli Chips to Fall Menu

Holy cannoli! There’s more to enjoy at Piada Italian Street Food with the debut of delicious new menu items, including Mac & Cheese and Cannoli Chips. Beginning October 19, guests will be able to order these seasonal menu items made with fresh, craveable ingredients, for a limited time.

“Our new Mac & Cheese evokes feelings of nostalgia and comfort with a modern Italian twist,” said Matthew Harding, senior vice president of culinary and menu innovation at Piada. “And after many requests from our guests, we’re thrilled to bring back an old fan favorite this fall - our Cannoli Chips.”

New fall menu items include:

Mac and Cheese – Made with a rich and creamy Italian four cheese blend and tossed with cavatappi pasta, garnished with pesto parmesan breadcrumbs and your choice of toppings. With a selection of more than 30 additions, it’s easy to create your own Mac Hacks. Adventurous guests can spice up their dish by adding Piada’s hot chicken to their Mac & Cheese.

Made with a rich and creamy Italian four cheese blend and tossed with cavatappi pasta, garnished with pesto parmesan breadcrumbs and your choice of toppings. With a selection of more than 30 additions, it’s easy to create your own Mac Hacks. Adventurous guests can spice up their dish by adding Piada’s hot chicken to their Mac & Cheese. Cannoli Chips – The perfect dessert has arrived: crispy cannoli chips tossed in powdered sugar and served with chocolate chip cannoli cream. Piada’s cannoli chips are a spin on an Italian classic pastry and are back this season, by popular demand.

Guests can feel good about eating at Piada by opting-in to Piada Gives through the Piada app. Once opted-in, a portion of every purchase goes to a charity or non-profit making an impact. Piada’s charity partner through the end of October is Boys and Girls Club, a non-profit dedicated to providing a safe haven for more than 4 million youth by giving them an opportunity to discover their great futures.

In addition to trying these new fall menu items, guests can celebrate National Pasta Month with Catering for the whole family. Mac and Cheese will be available as a kid-friendly comfort meal in addition to Piada’s array of tasty pasta options, including their herb roasted tomato Pomodoro, spicy Diavolo, classic Carbonara or Basil Pesto Pasta.