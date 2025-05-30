Piada Italian Street Food, the leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, is kicking off the summer with a refreshing new addition to its beverage menu: Peach Basil Fresca, available beginning Tuesday, June 3 at all Piada locations nationwide. Crafted with juicy ripe peaches, fresh basil, a hint of ginger, and lime, this limited-time drink is a bright and balanced celebration of the season.

Inspired by the simple pleasures of an Italian summer, Peach Basil Fresca is Piada’s latest culinary innovation designed to deliver a crisp, clean flavor that pairs effortlessly with the brand’s made to order pastas, fresh chopped salads, and hand-rolled piadas.

“At Piada, our seasonal offerings are rooted in simplicity and bold flavor. The Peach Basil Fresca delivers just that—freshness in every sip and a strong tie back to our Italian roots, and perfectly complements many of our entrees,” said Matt Harding, Chief Concept Officer at Piada. “We’re excited to introduce this seasonal favorite and continue creating food and beverage experiences that surprise and delight our guests.”

The beverage also taps into emerging culinary trends, such as incorporating herbs into drinks for added depth and complexity. The team at Piada started with the classic summer staple, peach, and elevated it with fresh basil, a hint of ginger, and lime. It’s a reflection of the season and today’s craving for simple, clean ingredients.

“Peach Basil Fresca was inspired by the simple pleasures of an Italian summer,” said Dawn McClung, Culinary Innovation Manager at Piada. “We wanted to create something clean, fresh, and made with ingredients our guests know and love. Herbs in beverages are a growing trend, and basil—an iconic Italian herb—felt like a natural fit for our menu.”

The Peach Basil Fresca will be available through the end of summer, depending on product availability. Piada will host a “Piada Gives Day” on Friday, August 15, spotlighting the Peach Basil Fresca, and donate a portion of proceeds to local Boys & Girls Club chapters in participating markets. Guests are also encouraged to join Piada Rewards for exclusive summer offers tied to the new beverage.