Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, announced the launch of its second annual Stickscription promotion, a subscription program that allows guests to enjoy Piada favorites daily at an unbeatable value.

For just $25, Piada’s Stickscription program gives subscribers access to one free Piada Stick and one free fountain drink with the purchase of an adult entrée per day. The promotion to enroll will run from January 8 to February 28, giving guests a limited-time opportunity to secure or renew their subscription and savor delicious Italian-inspired flavors year-round.

“At Piada, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the guest experience,” said Matt Harding, Chief Concept Officer at Piada Italian Street Food. “The Stickscription program is a perfect example of our commitment to delivering exceptional value and convenience. Whether you’re craving the savory flavors of our craveable Pepperoni or Parmesan Piada Sticks or your favorite fountain beverage, this subscription makes it easy to treat yourself to something special every time you visit Piada.”

The annual Stickscription plan can be purchased only online, but is valid for dine-in and takeout purchases, providing flexibility for Piada fans on the go. The offer cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Don’t miss your chance to take advantage of this exclusive program, available for a limited time only.