Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, announced its strategic partnership with Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company, leveraging their expertise and cutting-edge technology with large restaurant brands to transform Piada’s guest loyalty program, part of Piada One, that was custom developed in-house. Piada’s partnership with Sparkfly marks a significant milestone in enhancing their guest loyalty program and ensures a personalized and seamless experience for guests, supporting the company’s growth into new markets while maintaining a strong connection with their loyal patrons.

Piada’s new loyalty program, powered by Sparkfly, introduces customizable tiers where guests can earn rewards based on their spending levels. There are three tiers: Taster (0 points – 1250 points), Insider (1250 points – 2500 points), and Expert (2500+ points) where patrons will earn 10 points for $1 spent on every order placed in-store or online. Piada One is the overarching digital engagement platform for Piada, which includes the loyalty program, online ordering, and digital gift cards.

Unlike the previous system, which offered a uniform $5 reward, the updated program allows guests to choose from various offers such as free entrées or drinks, unlock other prizes, and future prizes such as the ability to participate in exclusive challenges and earn badges. This flexibility addresses past limitations where all rewards had to be redeemed simultaneously, regardless of guest preference. Sparkfly’s platform allows seamless integration with third-party systems such as CRM tools and customer data platforms.

“Relaunching our loyalty program in partnership with Sparkfly empowers us to develop custom features and adjust structures to meet our specific business needs and guest preferences, ultimately ensuring a personalized experience across all touchpoints,” said Jason Profitt, vice president of technology for Piada. “Sparkfly has a roster of impressive restaurant brands and offers robust support, and we felt they were the right choice to power our new loyalty program. Their approach allows us to maintain control over our guest engagement strategies and operational flow, enabling our internal team to focus on creating an exceptional guest experience through our digital engagement platform, Piada One.”

A key technological innovation in Piada’s new loyalty program is the integration of advanced functionalities with Olo, their online ordering platform, through Sparkfly’s capabilities. Sparkfly has tailored its internal systems to align with Piada’s specific needs, refining accrual rules and other operational aspects to ensure a smooth and personalized loyalty experience.

“The new loyalty program is designed to meet customers where they are, offering a more personalized and flexible experience that enhances the customer journey through improved loyalty and offers,” said Catherine Tabor, Founder and CEO at Sparkfly. “Our platform enables Piada to actively participate in the development of the program, suggesting new features and customizations that benefit both Piada and its customers.”

Piada plans to introduce tier-based marketing segmentation, offering personalized incentives such as early access to new menu items, exclusive offers, and special gifts tailored to each tier. This structure aims to foster a sense of exclusivity and appreciation among loyal guests, rewarding them beyond transactional benefits.

Previously, Piada operated separate loyalty programs for regular purchases and catering. The new system, housed under Piada One, consolidates all platforms into a single, unified program powered by Sparkfly. This shift to a points-based system was influenced by guest feedback that better incentivizes higher value orders, so that guests who place large orders will accumulate points and rewards faster.

Sparkfly has partnered with industry leaders such as Chipotle, First Watch and Bojangles, providing customized technology solutions to optimize customer engagement through loyalty and offer management programs.