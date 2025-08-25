Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, announced it is kicking off the school year with something every student can get behind: a full week of all-day specials. From September 1–7, 2025, Piada will offer its popular Student Special all day, every day.

The Student Special includes a regular-sized entrée with protein plus a large beverage for just $9, available in-store with a valid student ID. Students of any age and level—from middle school to grad school—are eligible.

Beginning September 8, 2025, the Student Special will return with new extended hours: 2–5 PM and 8–close every day. On Wednesdays, it will be available all day, plus the new late-night 8–close window.

“Students have a lot on their plates, and we want to make sure Piada is one of them,” said Stephanie Bauer, Director of Marketing at Piada Italian Street Food. “Student Special Week delivers unbeatable value to fuel the new school year, and we’re excited to continue offering the deal year-round as our way of supporting students in every season.”

The Student Special is valid in-store only with a student ID and is limited to one per student, per visit. Additional charges apply for premium toppings and extra protein. Full details can be found at mypiada.com/student.