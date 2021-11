Piada Italian Street Food to offer free cannoli chips to military on Veterans Day. Cannoli Chips are crispy cannoli chips tossed in powdered sugar and served with chocolate chip cannoli cream. Piada’s cannoli chips are a spin on an Italian classic pastry and are back this season, by popular demand.

News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.