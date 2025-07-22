Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, is bringing bold new flavor to a comfort food classic with the launch of its Crispy Chicken Tenders, available in three crave-worthy varieties: Italian Hot Honey, Basil Parm, and Crispy Tenders with sauce of choice.

Hand-breaded and fried to a golden crisp, each tender is crafted to deliver the kind of elevated, dippable flavor guests have come to expect from modern fast casual: layered with signature sauces, bold Italian seasoning, and a finishing touch of heat or zest.

“Chicken tenders are a familiar favorite, but we’re reimagining them with bold, Italian-inspired flavors that reflect what today’s fast casual guest is craving, comfort food with a twist,” said Dawn McClung, Culinary Innovation Manager at Piada Italian Street Food.

Menu Details:

Italian Hot Honey – Two hand-breaded chicken tenders topped with Italian chili crisp and honey drizzle, served with creamy parmesan and a pepperoncini pepper.

Basil Parm – Two hand-breaded chicken tenders with basil aioli and creamy parmesan, served with marinara and a pepperoncini pepper.

Crispy Tenders – Two hand-breaded chicken tenders served with guest’s sauce of choice and a pepperoncini pepper.

Piada’s new tenders arrive at the perfect time. Hot honey, one of the fastest-growing flavor profiles in foodservice, has seen menu mentions grow over 26% in the past four years, according to Datassential. Consumers are increasingly drawn to sweet-heat combinations and global sauce-forward experiences that feel premium without being complicated. At the same time, the success of chicken-centric fast casuals has shifted guest expectations across the entire category. According to Technmoic, nearly three in four consumers now eat chicken at least once a week, and nearly half say they’re actively looking for new ways to enjoy it when dining out.

Piada Italian Street Food’s tenders tap into these trends by pairing crisp, high-quality chicken with chef-developed sauces like creamy parmesan, basil aioli, and Italian chili crisp. The result is a lineup that’s highly craveable, easy to customize, and designed for dipping, sharing, and snacking.

The Crispy Chicken Tenders are now available at all Piada locations nationwide.