    Piada Italian Street Food Launches New Caprese Piada

    Industry News | July 18, 2023

    Piada Italian Street Food launches its newest limited-time offer – an iconic Italian summer dish with a handheld twist. The new Caprese Piada ($9.29) features slow-roasted golden tomatoes, fresh creamy mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze and basil pesto.

    Additionally, guests can add creamy mozzarella – produced with Wisconsin sweet cream by BelGioioso – to any Piada menu item for only $0.99. Bright, juicy, slow-roasted yellow tomatoes are also on the menu for a limited time and can be added to any of your favorites all summer long.

