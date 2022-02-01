Piada Italian Street Food Partners with DailyPay

Piada Italian Street Food, a rapidly growing fast-casual Italian cuisine restaurant chain, has partnered with DailyPay, the leading provider of on-demand pay, to provide its employees with a transformative financial wellness benefit that gives them access to their earned pay instantly.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada Italian Street Food operates 43 locations across the U.S. By partnering with DailyPay, Piada Italian Street Food is empowering its hourly employees with the power of choice and control over their earned pay, giving them the flexibility to pay bills, spend, save or invest on their schedule.

"Team members are looking for more fulfilling work and benefits that matter, and we are committed to investing in our workforce to make this happen. Our new partnership with DailyPay is a huge step in the right direction to provide attractive incentives that support team members inside and outside of the workplace," says Cassandra Thomas, Senior People Services for Piada. "Enabling financial wellness among our team members is a top priority and DailyPay is helping us do just that."

Research commissioned by DailyPay with the Aite-Novarica Group shows that 94% of users credit DailyPay for having less trouble paying bills, with 4 in 5 users no longer having to turn to payday loans or pay overdraft fees to make ends meet.

Piada Italian Street Food is among the latest quick-service restaurant to partner with DailyPay. DailyPay's research shows that with DailyPay, companies are able to fill open positions 52% faster than those that don't offer a daily payment option while experiencing a 50% reduction in turnover.

The majority of Fortune 200 companies that have an on-demand pay benefit offer DailyPay, including 7 out of 10 of the country's largest quick-service restaurant chains.