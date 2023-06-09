    Piada Italian Street Food Rolls Out Limited-Time Offers for the Summer

    Industry News | June 9, 2023
    Piada Italian Street Food's summer items.
    Piada Italian Street Food
    The items are new as of June 6.

    Piada Italian Street Food has rolled out their newest latest limited-time offer menu items just in time for summer.

    Here is what’s new as of June 6:

    • Mango Sunburst Fresca - featuring mango sunbursts (boba), juicy pineapple and fresh lime, our new Summer Fresca is the sweetest sip of the season. ($3.79)
    • Chocolate Chip Cannoli Cream with Sprinkles - these new summer sweet treats boast the brightest of seasonal flavors. ($3.99)
    • As part of our four pillars of philanthropy with Piada Gives - Cancer Research, Education, Food Insecurity and Social Equality, for the month of June 10% of proceeds of our Cannoli Chips will support local chapters of the Equality Federation
