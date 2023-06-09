Piada Italian Street Food Rolls Out Limited-Time Offers for the Summer

Piada Italian Street Food has rolled out their newest latest limited-time offer menu items just in time for summer.
Here is what’s new as of June 6:
- Mango Sunburst Fresca - featuring mango sunbursts (boba), juicy pineapple and fresh lime, our new Summer Fresca is the sweetest sip of the season. ($3.79)
- Chocolate Chip Cannoli Cream with Sprinkles - these new summer sweet treats boast the brightest of seasonal flavors. ($3.99)
- As part of our four pillars of philanthropy with Piada Gives - Cancer Research, Education, Food Insecurity and Social Equality, for the month of June 10% of proceeds of our Cannoli Chips will support local chapters of the Equality Federation
