Piada Italian Street Food Rolls Out New Subscription Program

Piada Italian Street Food (Piada) announced the launch of its new Piada Stickscription, which will be available starting June 20th. This innovative new subscription allows Piada fans to enjoy their favorite hand-rolled side for free every day of the month.

For just $6.99 per month, subscribers can get a Piada Stick and a regular fountain beverage each day with the purchase of an entrée. Every Piada Stick is made with Piada's signature dough and filled with parmesan cheese or pepperoni, crusted with sprinkles of cheese and served with creamy parmesan dipping sauce, making it the perfect addition to any meal.

"Our fans have been asking for a Piada Stick Subscription, and we're thrilled to finally be able to offer it," says Matt Harding, Piada's senior vice president of culinary and menu innovation. "The Stickscription is a great value since it pays for itself after only one visit and provides subscribers with a delicious and satisfying side that can be enjoyed with their choice of entrée."

The Stick Subscription is the latest addition to Piada's commitment to delivering fresh and innovative Italian Street Food to its customers. With over 50 locations across the United States, Piada is known for its made-to-order Pasta Bowls, Salads, and Piadas, as well as its most popular side, the Piada Stick.

Piada's new subscription will be redeemable all locations, and subscribers can use their Piada account to manage the service online or through the Piada App. To sign up for the Stickscription or for more information about Piada, visit MyPiada.com.