Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, is proud to announce Piada Gives Day 2025, taking place Friday, August 15th. The annual event supports local Boys & Girls Clubs through a full day of guest giveaways, family-focused offerings, and the return of a seasonal fan favorite: the Peach Basil Fresca.

On August 15th, 100% of all Peach Basil Fresca sales will be donated to local Boys & Girls Clubs, up to $10,000. Families can also enjoy a free kids meal with the purchase of any regular-sized entrée, in-store or online, using the promo code ‘FREEKIDS’.

“At Piada, we’re committed to giving back to the neighborhoods we call home,” said Matt Harding, Chief Concept Officer at Piada Italian Street Food. “This year’s Piada Gives Day offers a way for families to enjoy great food while making a direct impact on the lives of young people through our incredible partners at Boys & Girls Clubs.”

In select cities, Piada will activate four locations with special lunchtime celebrations from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. These events will feature lemonade-stand-style sampling of the Peach Basil Fresca, free frozen treats for early guests, and raffle entries for exclusive local experiences, including professional sports tickets and more:

Columbus – Bexley Location Raffle giveaways: Ohio State Football, Columbus Crew, and Columbus Blue Jackets tickets Free Rime Time Popsicles for the first 100 guests

Cleveland – Rocky River Location Raffle giveaways: Cleveland Browns and Guardians tickets, Inside Tracks Tour of the Cleveland Zoo Free Frios Gourmet Pops for the first 100 guests

Pittsburgh – North Fayette Location Raffle giveaways: Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers tickets, Pittsburgh Skyline Dinner Cruise Free Frios Gourmet Pops for the first 100 guests

Raleigh – Grove 98 Location Raffle giveaways: NC State Football, Carolina Mudcats and Durham Bulls tickets, Jonas Brothers concert tickets Free Jeremiah’s Italian Ice for the first 100 guests



Guests across all markets are invited to participate in Piada Gives Day, enjoy a Peach Basil Fresca, and take advantage of family-friendly offers that give back to the local community.

For full details, visit mypiada.com/promotions/piada-gives-day-2025.