Pickleman’s Adds White Cheddar Mac & Cheese to Menu

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe has added white cheddar mac & cheese to its menu and crafted five unique mac & cheese bowls available at all locations. The new menu items compliment the franchise’s famous artisan-made toasted sandwiches, pizzas with tavern-style crust, and salads topped with dressings made in-house daily.
Our base Mac & Cheese uses real butter, cream, and white cheddar cheese and none of the toxic hydrogenated oils (where trans-fats come from), inflammatory soybean oil, and harmful preservatives other major chains use. The mac & cheese bowls’ toppings feature No Antibiotics Ever chicken or pulled pork and continue Pickleman’s efforts to provide families with healthier, more responsible ingredients.
The new additions include Mac & Cheese with BBQ Pulled Pork, Spicy Pork, Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Chipotle Chicken.
“Mac & Cheese is a classic American comfort food,” says Doug Stritzel, Founder and CEO of Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe. “Our spin on this dish is a clean label product that gives another option to showcase some of our popular and unique flavor profiles. The warm, hearty entree packs a clean protein punch in an ideal portion size.”
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe’s five new Mac & Cheese bowls include these toppings:
- BBQ Pulled Pork with NAE Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce
- Spicy Pork with Nae Pulled Pork, chipotle ranch, giardiniera peppers
- Buffalo Chicken with NAE Chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, crumbled blue cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch with NAE Chicken, crumbled bacon, ranch
- Chipotle Chicken with NAE Chicken, chipotle ranch, giardiniera peppers
“In testing, customers love the new menu items, and I believe the franchisees will find that execution and assembly is an efficient streamlined process that adds to their topline sales potential,” adds Stritzel.