Pickleman’s Adds White Cheddar Mac & Cheese to Menu

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe has added white cheddar mac & cheese to its menu and crafted five unique mac & cheese bowls available at all locations. The new menu items compliment the franchise’s famous artisan-made toasted sandwiches, pizzas with tavern-style crust, and salads topped with dressings made in-house daily.

Our base Mac & Cheese uses real butter, cream, and white cheddar cheese and none of the toxic hydrogenated oils (where trans-fats come from), inflammatory soybean oil, and harmful preservatives other major chains use. The mac & cheese bowls’ toppings feature No Antibiotics Ever chicken or pulled pork and continue Pickleman’s efforts to provide families with healthier, more responsible ingredients.

The new additions include Mac & Cheese with BBQ Pulled Pork, Spicy Pork, Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Chipotle Chicken.

“Mac & Cheese is a classic American comfort food,” says Doug Stritzel, Founder and CEO of Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe. “Our spin on this dish is a clean label product that gives another option to showcase some of our popular and unique flavor profiles. The warm, hearty entree packs a clean protein punch in an ideal portion size.”

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe’s five new Mac & Cheese bowls include these toppings:

BBQ Pulled Pork with NAE Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce

Spicy Pork with Nae Pulled Pork, chipotle ranch, giardiniera peppers

Buffalo Chicken with NAE Chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, crumbled blue cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch with NAE Chicken, crumbled bacon, ranch

Chipotle Chicken with NAE Chicken, chipotle ranch, giardiniera peppers

“In testing, customers love the new menu items, and I believe the franchisees will find that execution and assembly is an efficient streamlined process that adds to their topline sales potential,” adds Stritzel.