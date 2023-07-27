Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe Unveils Beverages from Oregon & Rishi

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe has announced it has added new lemonade and ice teas to its beverage program—just in time for the height of summer. Always looking to give consumers healthy options, Pickleman’s has sourced drinks with no hidden ingredients.

The new Oregon Fruit Products emonade has only three ingredients—lemons, sugar and water—the perfect balance of sweet and tart. The brand plans on expanding its lemonade offerings to four flavors including strawberry and a “charged” natural energy option.

The ice teas from Rishi Tea & Botanicals are organic and sustainable—with a track record of fair trade directly with farmers. Our testers have called it the smoothest, most refreshing available in the Fast Casual sector.

Pickleman’s continues to lead the sandwich category in working to incorporate responsible, sustainable, clean ingredients in its menu, and eliminate harmful antibiotics, additives and chemicals.

According to Pickleman’s founder and CEO, Doug Stritzel, “our brand’s standards and expectations are to be committed to healthier and safer food.”

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe is the growing sandwich franchise founded by Stritzel after he spent decades growing some of the biggest names in the industry. Pickleman’s franchise locations outperform bigger, older brands regularly and in 2022 showed 14.5 percent growth in AUV. Pickleman’s has been in the news recently for expanding its sourcing of healthier ingredients. It was the first franchise in the fast casual/QSR sandwich category to source No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) chicken across its menu, and most recently added NAE pulled pork.