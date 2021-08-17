Picnic Announces Availability of Pizza System

Picnic announced at the International Pizza Expo and Conference that it is accepting pre-orders from U.S. customers for its award-winning Picnic Pizza System. The company also shared that it has completed successful pilots and deployments with customers in hospitality, entertainment, theme park, and restaurant industries, and unveiled its cost-effective robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) pricing structure.

The Picnic Pizza System monthly subscription pricing ranges between $3,500-$5,000 depending on the configuration and production volumes. Picnic will manufacture and install existing customer orders through 2021 and new system orders will begin to ship in 2022.

The Picnic Pizza System is the only modular and configurable pizza assembly system commercially available in the market today helping save time, money, and labor through kitchen automation technology. The system uses any restaurant’s existing menu and assists operators in making up to 100 pizzas per hour with consistent results. The cost-effective pricing model includes free delivery and installation, requires minimal training, and is ideal for businesses of any size, from large corporations to individual-owned pizzerias. Through the Picnic robotics-as-a-service subscription model, the system requires no upfront costs, includes free on-site maintenance checks, and is monitored 24/7 for maximum uptime.

“This is a huge milestone for Picnic, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce commercial availability,” says Clayton Wood, CEO of Picnic. “The team has been working tirelessly with customers and strategic partners over the past year to fine tune the Picnic Pizza System. We’re very proud of the solution that we have created. The validation we’ve received from industry partners and customers reaffirms the need for kitchen automation solutions like ours, and we are looking forward to an excellent year ahead.”

As a celebration of commercial availability, attendees of the International Pizza Expo and Conference who are interested in installing the Picnic Pizza System will be eligible for special show pricing on a limited number of units priced at $2,500 per month. All interested customers not in attendance at the Expo can also request a consultation and pre-order request by visiting hellopicnic.com.

Picnic will be located in booth 1963 of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the International Pizza Expo and Conference August 17-19, which is the largest pizza show in the world. While visiting the booth, attendees can see live demos and enjoy delicious pizza made by the Picnic Pizza System.

Picnic continues to receive awards and industry recognition including the prestigious National Restaurant Association Kitchen Innovations 2021 Award and inclusion in The FoodTech 500 2020. Picnic has continually been recognized by industry partners and customers for unique solutions to real-world challenges such as staffing shortages, food waste, and elevated hygiene standards.

The company recently announced that its Series A funding surpassed $20.5 million, further enhancing company growth and commercial operations. Companies interested in installing the Picnic Pizza System in their food operations can contact the company by visiting hellopicnic.com, emailing info@hellopicnic.com or calling 206.717.3455.