Pie Five Introduces New 'Sticky Fingers' Pizza

Pie Five Pizza introduced its latest menu addition: Mike’s Sticky Fingers, a personal-size pepperoni pizza drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey. The new menu item features two varieties of pepperoni and the beloved chili pepper–infused honey to create the perfect adult pepperoni pizza that leaves behind sticky fingers. From January 17 through February 13, a Mike’s Sticky Fingers personal pizza on artisan thin or traditional Italian crusts will be available for only $5 with promo code “BEEHOT” at all traditional Pie Five store locations. Additional charges apply for premium crusts.

Mike’s Sticky Fingers is made from fresh-baked dough, curl-and-crisp pepperoni, traditional pepperoni, spicy marinara, mozzarella, and fresh basil. When fresh out of the oven, a generous amount of Mike’s Hot Honey is drizzled from the crust to the middle of the pizza.

“We know consumers are craving new varieties of old favorites and unusual ingredients,” says Patty Scheibmeir, lead of R&D and culinary innovation for Rave Restaurant Group. “Mike’s Sticky Fingers takes a classic recipe and turns it into a hotter and sweeter pepperoni pizza. Our new curl-and-crisp pepperoni pools the honey on the pizza creating an explosion of flavor. The story behind the name and the magic of the experience are all about the delicious stickiness left on your fingers as the honey drips off the crust. We are launching with a $5 promo so everyone can try this amazing pizza.”

Mike's Hot Honey was first used on a pizza in Brooklyn in 2010 starting a new category of pizza topping. Made with 100 percent pure honey–infused with real chili peppers, the flavor is a one-two punch of sweetness and heat now found in restaurants and retail across the country.

The new menu item joins other signature pizzas offered by the restaurant, including the Five Star, Impossible Tuscan, High Five-Meat, Margareta, Athenian, Chicken Carbonara, Farmers Market, and BBQ Chicken. Pie Five offers handcrafted pizzas made to order in less than five minutes along with salads and desserts.