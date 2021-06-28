Pie Five Pizza Adds Stuffed Crust Pizza to the Menu

Pie Five Pizza introduced new Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust Pizza. Through July 11, a two-topping Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust Pizza will be available for only $5 with promo code “STFDCRNCH” redeemable online or in-store.

Pie Five Pizza is filling its house-made pizza dough with real mozzarella cheese, and the creativity didn’t stop there. The culinary team elevated the classic stuffed crust by adding a savory crunch to every bite of the outer crust. Pie Five’s stuffed crust is the first and only one topped with house-grated parmesan cheese and baked to a golden brown to create a crispy layer and texture to compliment the streams of cheese melting from the crust edge.

“Pie Five Pizza is proud to be the first national fast casual pizza restaurant to offer a personal stuffed crust pizza product for guests to enjoy,” says Pie Five Director, Adam Schmidt. “We took on the challenge to elevate stuffed crust to make it more fast casual starting with our premium, high-quality ingredients and then adding a unique and savory taste texture. Adding baked parmesan to the house-made crust brings a unique and craveable crunch factor. We are excited for guests to experience this delicious combination of flavor and crunch. We’re launching with a $5 promo because we want everyone to try this delicious stuffed crust pizza!”

Pie Five Pizza’s Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust Pizza starts with its house-made dough, made from scratch every morning in all traditional stores. The outer edge of the dough is stuffed with real, chewy mozzarella cheese, and then topped with Pie Five’s robust Tuscan Marinara sauce and house-grated mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Even more parmesan cheese is sprinkled on the outer crust before it goes into the oven, and baked until golden brown and crunchy - a unique texture addition to Pie Five’s stuffed crust. The Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust is finished with a savory buttery garlic blend to bring delicious flavors down to the last bite.

“Demand is higher than ever for stuffed crust and for only $5, there’s nothing stopping guests from trying our unique version of the popular pizza,” says Pie Five Pizza’s Director of Operations, Aaron Archuleta. “Pie Five Pizza was equipped to introduce personal stuffed crust pizza to the fast-casual space, as our oven technology allows our team to create an elevated stuffed crust that incorporates crunch and flavors our guests crave. Our team rose to the challenge of making stuffed crust fast casual and worked hard to make this vision come to life. We know guests are going to love the taste!”

Pie Five’s latest menu addition closely follows the launch of its Impossible Tuscan Pizza and Panzano Pizza introduced to stores earlier this year. The fast casual brand has built a strong innovation pipeline and continues to cook up the next best bite for its guests.

Pie Five’s new Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust Pizza is available at traditional store locations. From June 28-July 11, a two-topping Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust Pizza will be available for $5 with the promo code, “STFDCRNCH.” Simply use the code when ordering online, on the mobile app, or give the code to a team member when ordering in-store.