Pie Five Pizza Launches Free '4th All' Deal

Pie Five Pizza, a personal pizza brand known for its made-from-scratch dough and freshly prepared ingredients, launched a new deal targeting group occasion pizza orders. The “Free 4th All” value deal allows pizza lovers to buy three personal pizzas and get the 4th one free.

The launch of the deal follows closely on the heels of the brand’s menu overhaul that includes new and innovative pizzas such as Gaucho Steak, Five-Alarm Fire and Not Your Father’s Veggie in addition to customer favorites like Mike’s Sticky Fingers and High Five-Meat.

“Far too often, pizza enthusiasts must compromise when ordering as a group. As a personal pizza brand, Pie Five can cater to everyone’s cravings. With the launch of the “Free 4th All” deal, everyone can order the pizza they want and the fourth is on the house,” says Associate Vice President of Marketing for RAVE Restaurant Group, Chaz Black.

Black continues, “As we evolve as a brand, we will continue to prioritize innovation and value for our Pie Five guests with more deals you can’t find anywhere else.”

Unlike your typical fast casual pizza concept, Pie Five Pizza crafts its pizzas with house-made dough, made from scratch each morning alongside other high-quality ingredients, including 100% house-shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese and fresh vegetables to top a variety of crusts. Guests can create their own pizzas or choose from fan-favorite signature pies like Mike’s Sticky Fingers or the Old World Maggie. Each pizza is entirely customizable and can be paired with fresh salads, savory Breadstix or Cinnamon Stix.

“Pie Five will continue to push the personal pizza industry forward by offering the highest quality ingredients at a great value,” says Director of Operations for Pie Five Pizza, Aaron Archuleta. “Our goal with this deal is to redefine the group ordering experience by making it affordable for everyone to order exactly what they want.”