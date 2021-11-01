Pie Five Pizza Opens in Danville, Virginia

Pie Five Pizza, known for its personal craft pizzas and fresh ingredients, announced its newest location in Danville, Virginia. Located at 114 Sandy Court off Piedmont Drive, the Pie Five location is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Paresh Suthar.

“Our Pie Five location in Danville has been highly anticipated thanks to the enthusiasm by the local franchise group,” says Pie Five Director, Adam Schmidt. “Suthar and his team developed the perfect spot for consumers to stop by and grab their favorite pizza made to order.”

The new Pie Five is located in a multi-brand strip center off Piedmont Drive and will feature a convenient drive-thru as well as in-store to-go and delivery options. Menu items at opening include the $5 2-topping Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust, Panzano pan pizza, stuffed crust and other classic pies. Lauren Marieritch is the general manager of the restaurant.

“We are committed to bringing new businesses and concepts like Pie Five to Danville,” says Suthar, franchisee and multi-brand entrepreneur. “Pie Five fits perfectly with the busy customers on Piedmont Drive, and the community will appreciate the fast service and customizable pizza options at an affordable price.”

The Danville location’s restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This is the only Pie Five location in Virginia and the 34th store location systemwide.

Pie Five's fast-casual concept is a fully customizable experience with more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there are options to match every guest's preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options