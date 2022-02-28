The Pie Hole Expanding Partnership with Gelson’s Markets

The Pie Hole, a Los Angeles-based pie and coffee shop that brought us the original and world-famous Earl Grey Tea pie expands its partnership with Gelson’s Markets by adding three new outposts in the San Diego area. The new locations will open at 2707 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, CA 92014 (San Diego’s largest Gelson’s Market), and 730 Turquoise Street, Pacific Beach, CA 92109 early Spring with a third location to follow in La Costa/Carlsbad at 7660 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Monday, May 1. A grand opening celebration announcement for Del Mar and Pacific Beach will come at a later date.

The San Diego locations’ menus will feature both traditional and modern pie flavors of the sweet and savory variety, as well as whole pies, signature Pie Holes, empanada-style hand pies, artisanal baked goods, slice-cream shakes and pie pints. Menu mainstays include Mom’s Apple Crumble, Earl Grey Tea, Mac & Cheese Pot Pie, Mexican Chocolate and Cereal Killer Pie, which has a vanilla wafer crust, and a filling made with a cream cheese base packed with Fruity Pebbles® and then topped with Froot Loops®. Customers can also expect a variety of seasonal pies and beverages including flavored coffees and espresso drinks made with beans sourced from co-op and family-owned farms.

“Our first retail grocery unit within Gelson’s was the first step of a new model for The Pie Hole brand, providing us a unique juxtaposition to offer our comfort food and specialty coffee alongside gourmet market options,” says Sean Brennan, founder and CEO, The Pie Hole. “Our partnership has proven to be an exciting match for consumers in Santa Monica and we believe San Diego is a perfect community that will embrace and understand why we serve pie and coffee, which is to bring people together with happiness one slice at a time.”

"We at Gelson's are thrilled about this partnership because one of our goals is to support thriving local family-owned businesses," says John Bagan, Gelson's Chief Operating Officer. “The Pie Hole truly embodies what I love most about Gelson's - we are creators and purveyors of signature world-inspired foods with SoCal flavor."

The Pie Hole is currently accepting applications at the Del Mar location for all positions including bakers, cake decorators, barista/counter service, shift leads, managers and regional managers. Interested applicants must be kind, self-driven, passionate about hospitality and can email their resumes to team@thepieholela.com. The Pie Hole offers competitive wages, bonuses and incentives for its employees.

The Pie Hole started as a local neighborhood family pie shop co-founded in 2011 by Sean Brennan and “Pie Mom” Becky Grasley sharing her generations-old family pie recipes from Pennsylvania with a new community in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles. The Pie Hole currently has six locations in Southern California including Arts District in downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Pasadena, Orange, Anaheim Packing District and Gelson’s Markets Santa Monica; additional international franchise locations include two in Japan and one in Saudi Arabia.