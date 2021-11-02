The Pie Hole Opens in Anaheim Packing District

The OC’s original food hall is about to add Southern California’s award-winning pie and coffee shop to its collection this November. The Pie Hole, the bakery shop that brought us the original and world-famous Earl Grey Tea pie announces the grand opening of its new Anaheim location inside the Anaheim Packing District located at 440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805 as it continues to celebrate its 10-year anniversary milestone. To mark the special occasion, a grand opening weekend “Pies-giving” ceremony will be held on both Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 where the first 100 guests each day will receive a free slice of The Pie Hole’s most popular pies. An influencer and media day is scheduled Friday, November 12 where guests will receive special 10th Anniversary pie and coffee gift sets and a preview of the new location.

The Pie Hole started as a local neighborhood family pie shop co-founded in 2011 by Sean Brennan and “Pie Mom” Becky Grasley sharing her generations-old family pie recipes from Pennsylvania with a new community in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles. The Anaheim location will be The Pie Hole’s second in Orange County and ninth companywide; additional locations include Orange, Arts District, Pasadena, Hollywood, Santa Monica at Gelson’s Markets, two in Japan and one in Saudi Arabia.

“The Pie Hole has called Orange County home with our Old Towne Orange location since 2016. We’re very mindful of which communities we feel would embrace our casual and low-key approach to selling family pies and coffee, and the Anaheim Packing District is the next natural fit for that approach.” says Sean Brennan, owner of The Pie Hole. “We look for locations that are an extension of why we serve pie and coffee, which is to bring people together, and offer a community that appreciates the artisanal approach to comfort foods. The Anaheim Packing District has been a crown jewel of communal gatherings offering a finely curated culinary collection for years and we’re excited to share happiness one slice at a time in Anaheim as we close out the year this holiday season in our new location.”

The Pie Hole is currently accepting online local pickup/delivery and nationwide shipping pre-orders for Thanksgiving meals at all locations including Anaheim until Friday, November 19. Holiday menu options include 9-inch Turkey Pot Pie with a side of Cranberry Sauce, Moe’s Pumpkin Pie, Mom’s Apple Crumble Pie, Salted, Caramel Pecan Pie, Mac n Cheese side, Mashed Potatoes side and Salads.

In addition to the new Anaheim location opening, The Pie Hole recently celebrated its companywide 10-year anniversary announcing “The Pie Lab”, a first-of-its-kind three-month accelerator culinary program in Southern California called “The Pie Lab” designed to help underserved and marginalized bakery entrepreneurs evolve their own food retail concepts. The Pie Lab selects eligible applicants through a lottery system available to the public and a need-based criteria including persons in poverty or low socioeconomic status, persons from variously disadvantaged backgrounds, persons with disabilities or persons who are formerly incarcerated, and provides assistance with the business infrastructure and resources to build and refine their own brand and products, along with in-house retail, marketing and PR support from The Pie Hole.​