Pieology is back with Pies and Perks this May, now including Craft Your Own Salads as qualifying menu purchases! Starting May 14th, enjoy a CYO Pizza, Calzone, or Salad to redeem free Perks or unlock Pies and Perks Status.

From May 14 to June 18, all current and new Pie Life Rewards Members can access exclusive Pies and Perks status with the purchase of any CYO Pizza, Salad, or Calzone! It’s not your average reward—it’s a daily treat. Pies and Perks Members get a daily free side item with a CYO pizza, salad, or calzone purchase, including non-alcoholic beverages, side salads, or cookies—enhancing your Pieology experience.

To be eligible for the Pies and Perks status, guests must be a Pie Life Rewards Member. Customers can sign up here or through our mobile apps available through the Apple App Store or Google Play.