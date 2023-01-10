Pieology Announces Grand Opening in Kuna, Idaho

Pieology Pizzeria announced a Grand Opening on January 10th in Kuna, Idaho. The new location is owned by Laurie and Rob Wylie and Michael Gordon, and the grand opening will include a multi-day fundraiser for the Kuna High School Special Education Department. From January 10-16th guests can order in-store, online or via the Pie Life App with PROMO CODE: RAISEFUNDS at checkout to show support for the high school program. Supporters who use the code or mention the fundraiser will have 20% of the their food purchases go to the program.

Co-owner, Laurie Wylie is the President of Crash-Coyote LLC and has been in the food industry her entire life. Her family is in the catering business, and for many years she worked with her sister who was an owner of an ice cream shop.

“I worked at Pieology and fell in love with the concept,” says Wylie. “We moved to Idaho, and wanted to pursue Pieology as a franchisee.”

Rob Wylie and Michael Gordon are Vice Presidents of Crash-Coyote, LLC and will be part of the day-to-day operations with Laurie.

Pieology puts a fresh spin on fast-casual dining with everything you need from your everyday go-to pizza choice. Our hand selected ingredients meet Signature Pizza recipes for a modern take on classic flavors. Our Pieologists are proud to help you find your own piece of the pie.

Located at 1327 N Meridian Rd #120 in the Ridley’s Family Markets Shopping Center in Kuna, Idaho, the new Pieology location will be open daily for lunch and dinner:

Monday - Thursday 10:30 am.- 8:30 pm, Friday 10:30 am.-9:30 pm, Saturday 11:00 am.- 9:30 pm and Sunday 11:00 am -8:30 pm. Service options include dine-in, curbside pickup and contactless delivery.

Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America's most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology's mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with offering great pizzas focused on high quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pizza at a time.

