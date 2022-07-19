Pieology Debuts First Food Truck

The first-ever Pieology food truck is firing up custom-made fresh pizza to Connecticut and New York outdoor festivals, concerts, public events, private parties, corporate parks, beaches and more. The truck made its debut on July 14th in Stamford.



“Our Pieology truck brings the pizza party to you wherever you are,” says Nishant Patel, co-owner of two Pieology Pizzerias in Stamford and Brookfield with Sahil Patel and Regal Patel.



“Our on-board oven lets us bring fresh pizza to where people are, serving individuality to pizza lovers with a diverse range of crusts, cheeses, meats and fresh toppings. There will be a QR code available on the ordering side of the truck ready to scan, build your pizza, and notify when to pick up. Our Pie Life App creates a quick and seamless experience. Customers can also order directly from the truck window.”



“Pieology knows that the best pizza is the one you create exactly as you want it,” says Sahil. “Pieology is a place you get to take a blank pizza canvas and create your own pizza perfection.”



In addition to custom fan favorite toppings, the truck will offer a range of Pieology’s signature pizzas.: Margherita. Fire-Grilled BBQ Chicken, Fiery Buffalo Chicken, Alfredo Bacon Chicken “ABC” Pizza, Mega Meat Pizza, Veggie Pesto Pizza, and Hawaiian Pizza.



Along with offering great pizzas focused on high-quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves one pie at a time.



Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable, creative experience that is tailored to each individual. Pieology’s mission is to serve individuality by providing all the right ingredients for all the ways a guest can express their true authentic self. Along with offering great pizzas focused on high quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pizza at a time.